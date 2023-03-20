Princess Anne meets cast and crew on visit to Coronation Street

The Princess Royal has visited Coronation Street to meet cast and members of the ITV production team involved in the soap opera’s acid attack storyline.

The Princess Royal attended as Patron of The Acid Survivors Trust International (ASTI), who have been advising the programme’s producers and writers.

Coronation Street has been working alongside ASTI on the storyline where Daisy, played by Charlotte Jordan, has fallen victim to a stalker, Justin, who is convinced he is in a relationship with her.

Justin, played by Ryan Prescott, is arrested but released on bail.

Daisy becomes the target of an acid attack on her wedding day when Justin, in an act of revenge, goes to the Rovers to ruin her special day.

Princess Anne viewed some upcoming scenes before meeting with producer Iain MacLeod, along with Charlotte and Ryan.

The Princess also met stars Andrew Still, Rob Mallard and Sally Ann Matthews.

Script writers, members of the story team and make-up department were also on hand to speak to HRH about working on the plot-line.

The Royal party was also given a guided tour of the Coronation Street set led by Series producer, Iain MacLeod and John Whiston, Head of ITV in the North/MD Continuing Drama.

Mr Whiston said: “Working with ASTI on this storyline has been invaluable to all of us.

"HRH's patronage of the charity is clearly of huge importance to both Her Royal Highness and the charity and it was an absolute honour to have them join us at Coronation Street today.

"The visit gave both cast and colleagues the chance to discuss how they have worked together to create and portray such a delicate and important storyline, an opportunity none of us will forget."

The Princess Royal viewed some upcoming Corrie scenes before meeting cast and crew.

