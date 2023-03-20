Sam Ryder’s iconic Eurovision Space Man jumpsuit is to go on display in Liverpool ahead of the city hosting this year's 67th edition of the Eurovision song contest.

The black denim jumpsuit, encrusted with thousands of beads and gems, will be featured at the British Music Experience in the city from March 22.

The costume, designed by stylist Luke Day, took over 200 hours to make, and has been lent to the museum by the British singer-songwriter.

It took costume took embroiderers 200 hours to to hand embellish the suit with more than 15,000 pearls, beads and gems. Credit: AP

Sam won the hearts and minds of Eurovision, finishing second overall in last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, and first in the jury vote, with the song Space Man.

He since released his debut studio album, There’s Nothing But Space Man! (2022) which landed Number 1 in the Official UK Albums Chart and saw him nominated for Best New Artist at the 2023 BRIT Awards, becoming the first Eurovision act to be nominated in this category.

The costume worn on the night of his Eurovision success was inspired by the likes of Ziggy Stardust, Queen and Elton John.

Sam said: "For me, the jumpsuit tells the story of a turning point in the competition for the UK and in my personal journey with music.

"The suit itself took over 210 hours of work and over 15,000 beads and gems to create - that's around the same number of hours I spent practicing the high notes in the song.

"The process of writing Space Man with dear friends, the journey we went on as a team and the positive reception and result we received all culminated in a moment shared in this suit, and I couldn’t be more grateful it’s going on public display for Liverpool and fans around the world to enjoy.”

Sam’s stylist, Luke Day added: "A lot of the concept inspiration came from Britain's musical heritage; Ziggy Stardust, Freddie Mercury, Elton John.

"We wanted it to have a galactic, ‘space man’ feel, without it being too literal but to reflect his love of astronomy and astrology.

"Another inspiration was the Union Jack flag coat that David Bowie wore in the Nineties, which was designed by Alexander McQueen. The large cross design on Sam's body is taken from that piece.

"I enlisted the help of illustrator Joseph Larkowsky to get his and Ryder's vision onto paper, while embroiderer Jenny King worked for over 200 hours to hand embellish the suit with more than 15,000 pearls, beads and gems with sun, moon and star motifs.”

Sam Ryder's costume has over 15,000 beads and gems embroidered onto it, which took more than 210 hours to complete Credit: PA

Executive Director of the British Music Experience Liz Koravos said “Sam Ryder’s symbolic jumpsuit is one of the great stage outfits of present day.

"We are excited by an object that tells a meaningful story and this one tells so many, from Sam’s rocket-charged successes to Eurovision’s ethos of inclusion, world unity in support of Ukraine to the human message of Space Man.

"We are so grateful to Sam Ryder for lending the outfit to us to put on public display.”

Head of UNESCO City of Music for Liverpool, Kevin McManus, said “This is great news for Liverpool, and for all the Eurovision fans that will be visiting the city in the build up to Eurovision.

"It is a real coup for BME to be able to display Sam Ryder’s incredible and instantly recognisable outfit and I’m sure those fans who visit to see the outfit will find much more to enjoy in BME’s remarkable collection of instruments, outfits and rock n roll ephemera.”

Sam’s jumpsuit will go on display at the British Music Experience and it will be in excellent company as the Museum charts the history of rock and pop music from 1945 to present day through instruments and stage outfits worn by some of the UK’s most popular artists.

Eurovision successes such as Lulu, Sandie Shaw and Bucks Fizz are represented already in the archive and the collection, as well as all the heritage greats such as David Bowie, Queen and Elton John.

The British Music Experience has a planned season of activity scheduled to celebrate Eurovision in Liverpool and beyond.

The content will feature Eurovision-related stage outfits, an interactive archive display allowing visitors to delve deep into the history of the song contest and a stage montage of Eurovision hits.

