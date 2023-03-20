A special memorial service will be held on the 30th anniversary of an IRA bomb which killed two children.

Johnathan Ball, three, died when a bomb exploded inside a bin in Warrington, on 20 March 1993.

Tim Parry, 12, became the second victim when he died of his injuries five days later.

A further 56 people were injured by the two bombs, which were placed into litter bins, and exploded shortly after midday on the Saturday afternoon.

Jonathan Ball and Tim Parry were killed in the bombing.

No warning was given and nobody has ever been prosecuted.

A memorial service, including a one minute silence at 12.20pm, will take place in the town to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the bombing.

The event will take place between 12pm and 12.45pm from Market Gate, towards Bridge Street, where the bombs struck.

Road closures will be enforced from 5am on some key routes:

On and around Bridge Street, from 5am-3pm there will be road closures and restrictions on some pedestrian access.

From 5am, Buttermarket Street, from the junction with Scotland Road, will be closed.

From 5am, Cairo Street, from Egypt Street to Sankey Street, will be closed - no vehicles will be permitted.

From 5am, Horrocks Lane will be closed, with no vehicle access until around 2pm.

From 9am, Sankey Street from Legh Street to Bold Street will be closed until approximately 2pm. Please be aware there will be no access or return until after the event finishes.

For businesses in the town centre that are based around Bridge Street, Horsemarket Street, Buttermarket Street and Sankey Street, there will be no access for deliveries on the day until approximately 2pm.

