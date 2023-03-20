Play Brightcove video

Report by Rob Smith, ITV News.

Warrington has stopped to remember the victims of the IRA bombing thirty years to the day it happened.

On March 20, 1993, the day before Mother's Day when the town centre was full of children with their dads buying cards and presents, two bombs which had been placed in two bins in the town centre went off.

Tim Parry, who was 12, and three-year-old Johnathan Ball died, with 54 other people injured.

The Provisional IRA issued a statement the day after the bombing, acknowledging its involvement.

Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball died following the IRA bombing in Warrington in 1993 Credit: Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation

A special memorial event and one minute silence was held in the town centre on Bridge Street on Monday 20 March 2023, where the bombs went off, and close to the River of Life sculpture.

Among the people there were hundreds of people from across Warrington, Tim and Wendy Parry whose 12-year-old son Tim was killed, and Sir John Major who was Prime Minister at the time of the bombing.

Liverpool’s Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham were also among those at the service paying their respects.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major spoke at the memorial, revealing the bombing brought him close to giving up on the peace process in Ireland.

Play Brightcove video

He recalled being in his garden when he got the call to tell him what had happened and said: "It was a day which affected so many people.

"When Tim and Johnathan's mothers waved them off that morning, they couldn't have known then that it was the last wave back.

"The two bombs here in Warrington brought me the closest I have ever been on giving up on the search for peace.

"The peace process was genuinely at risk that weekend."

Sir John reflected on the work which has been done in the wake of the bombing by Tim Parry's parents, Colin and Wendy, who established the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation in 1995, saying: "There is always hope, as time subsequently has proved.

"I cannot think of a better legacy that a parent can give for their child."

Colin Parry speaking at the memorial event to mark 30 years since the IRA bombed Warrington Credit: ITV news

Colin Parry also spoke and the memorial event and told Granada Reports: "Two guys calmly walked down Bridge Street, early morning, two bins, two bombs, timed them, primed them, and calmly walked away, knowing without a shadow of a doubt, there would be children on that street.

"The day before Mother's Day, they must have known.

"They knew they would kill and maim and obviously that didn't matter a damn and tragically for us Tim was one of those victims.

"I can't get my head round people who can calmly do that, and not think 'what carnage is this going to produce?' and then go home and sleep at night."

The order of service for the special memorial event Credit: ITV news

Arthur Parry, Tim Parry's nephew also read out a poem called World Peace, which he dedicated to the uncle he never got to meet.

During the service pupils from Great Sankey High School and Barrow Hall Primary sang a number of songs including "A Million Dreams" from the film The Greatest Showman.

As the service came to a close a piper played as wreaths were laid at the River of Life Memorial.

Play Brightcove video

The final words came from The Rector of Warrington, Rev Canon June Steventon, who said "Go in peace" to applause from everyone there.

Sir John Major viewed the River of Life Memorial with Colin and Wendy Parry

Sir John Major with Colin and Wendy Parry Credit: ITV news

Wreaths and floral tributes were laid at the memorial for Johnathon Ball and Tim Parry

Floral tributes at the River of Life in Warrington

"We miss you every day" the poignant message from Tim Parry's mum and dad

The tribute from Tim Parry's mum and dad Colin and Wendy Credit: ITV news

A small teddy bear was left amongst the tributes

A teddy bear was left among the floral tributes Credit: ITV news

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...