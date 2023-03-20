A young man has died after a two-car crash on a busy dual carriageway in Liverpool.Police were called to Speke Boulevard near Higher Road, at around 11.40pm on Sunday, March 19.

At the scene, officers found a blue Ford Focus and a black Mercedes were involved in the crash.Paramedics attended but the driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 20s, died.

Another man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged after being treated for a minor facial injury.

Detective Sergeant Amy Murray, from the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "An investigation is ongoing after a man sadly died following a collision on Speke Boulevard last night, and our thoughts and condolences are very much with the family.

"The next of kin of the driver has been informed and is being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers."Road closures remain in place and are likely to for several hours so please find an alternative route.

"We would ask any drivers in the area who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward.

"Any footage, or information, could be vital in establishing what happened."

