A family has paid tribute to their son and "best mate" who died in a car crash in Liverpool on Mother's Day.

Oliver Fitchett, from Old Swan, died at the scene on Speke Boulevard, at around 11:40pm on Sunday 19 March.

The 25-year-old, who worked as a chef at Liverpool's Art School restaurant, had dropped off family and was on his way home before the incident.

Ollie's dad, Damian, has issued a tribute to his "best mate" who had a promising career and was engaged.

Damian, 55, from Woolton, said: "Oliver was a bright, articulate and fun loving son. He was also my best mate.

"He had a beautiful fiancée in Lucy, and a promising career as a chef working under Paul Askew at the Art House, Liverpool.

"As a family, we are broken and will never get over his passing. Ollie remembered his late brother Jonathan and kept his memory alive.

"They loved each other. To lose a child is every parent's nightmare; to lose two children is beyond words."

Chef Patron at the Art School Paul Askew paid tribute to his colleague. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Mum Vanda, 57, added: "Your brothers and sisters Matthew, Amy, Janes and Hannah are heartbroken and will miss your cheeky smile.

"Sleep tight, son, we’ll see you in the next life. Your light will shine forever in all our hearts. Know that you are loved."

Chef Patron at the Art School Paul Askew also paid tribute to his colleague and revealed he was about to promote him.

Paul said: "He was such a talented, joyous character. It wasn't just his culinary talent and potential, he was also just an amazing part of the team in terms of his attitude, his humour, his likeability - he was just a lovely, lovely guy."

Paul had been working with Ollie for a "wonderful" Mother's Day shift at the restaurant on Sunday and had been joking with him just hours before the crash that took his life.

He said: "Ollie was sat in the office with me at 8pm last night talking about what we were going to do with the fish garnish and laughing together.

"He had been with us all week and of course yesterday was Mothering Sunday and we had 100 covers of joy and it was a wonderful day, he did a great job and we sat at the end as we do and looked at what we needed for the next few days.

"He was getting all excited as he always did about new produce. Ollie was a proper foodie and an ambitious chef."

