Report by Chris Hall, ITV News Granada Reports

Gary Neville says the time has come to say goodbye to Old Trafford.

The former Manchester United captain wants the next owners to modernise the club.

And while he wants any takeover to respect their roots, he says it's time for a new look Old Trafford.

Speaking to ITV News, Neville said: "I think we've got to make sure that whoever the new owners are in the next few months, that they harness what the club's history is about, and also take Manchester United forward into a modern era.

"You look back at the past in terms of what we are and what we what we should be, but also I think we need to be a modern football club, with a new stadium, a new infrastructure.

"The training ground needs to be brought up to speed and the sporting project needs to be world class.

"And there needs to be that feeling among the fans again, that everyone's aligned on the same page - they haven't had that for the last eight-to-ten-years."

Neville said he's delighted with the performance of Erik ten Hag."I think the thing about Manchester United for me is that the football can never be boring," he said.

"You always have to go to a game feeling that you're going to see something exciting.

"The lads that wear those shirts out on the pitch, they have to look like they're engaged and they've got a spirit and they want to be here.

"You think about how bad it was at the end of last season to what it is now - a huge turnaround."

Gary is back in the England shirt one more time - to take on a celebrity World 11 on June 11 in this year's Soccer Aid.

He has played in the last two Soccer Aid fundraisers - which have raised £25 million for UNICEF.

