An historic agreement has been signed in Manchester handing new devolution powers to the city region.

The so-called trailblazing devolution deal will see Greater Manchester, and also the West Midlands Combined Authorities, given money and powers handed directly to the Mayors, including a direct funding settlement, devolution of post-19 skills funding and functions and greater control of the affordable homes programme.

Signing the deal in Manchester on Tuesday morning, the Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison, hailed the deal as 'the start of Manchester's fourth industrial revolution'.

Mayor Andy Burnham told an audience at Manchester college that he "relished the challenge", and promised to deliver a London-style transport system, raise housing standards and create the country's first integrated technical education system.

"We've come to the end of the first phase of devolution," he told the audience. "We've proved the concept and shown in can work.

"We're now entering the second phase and been given the ability to shape that future for ourselves."

Praising the way the Mayoral team and the Government had worked together to achieve this new deal, Dehenna Davison, said "This will revolutionise the way Andy Burnham and his team will be able to perform here in Greater Manchester."

She equated the new deal, which was first announced last week during the budget, as almost akin to the situation in Scotland and Wales.

