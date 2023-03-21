People in Stockport are being encouraged to open up their spare room to help care for those recently discharged from hospital.

The scheme, supported by Stockport council, aims to "ease a nationwide shortfall in social care, free up hospital beds and take the pressure off the NHS".

Those behind it say that often patients are unable to leave hospital because of a lack of suitable care - so the hope is that a network of "hosts" in and around the town can fill the gap.

Coun Keith Holloway, Stockport's cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “This could provide an innovative way of helping those who need a bit of extra support when they leave hospital.“Rather than having to wait for a short-term nursing home place to become available, this will be a less institutionalised way of supporting people during their ongoing recovery and where they can be cared for by a well-trained member of the community in a safe and secure environment."

Potential hosts will only need a spare room and time for a cup of tea and a chat with their guests – whose short stay can be up to 14 nights.

The hosts will be vetted, interviewed and DBS checked as part of safeguarding measures.

And, the organisers say, a comprehensive training and support package will be provided.

Lizzie Gaudin, chief operations officer at CareRooms.com , which is setting up the project said: “We are trying to help set up modern day convalescence in communities like Stockport where resources are being stretched to their limits.

“People lose confidence after being ill, especially if they have no support at home, or they may be younger and a nursing home with elderly residents may not be appropriate for that transition period between hospital and home.”

Lizzie says the short stays aid recovery by giving guests the boost in confidence they need to return to independent living.“For hosts, the greatest satisfaction lies in supporting others and offering companionship to create communities that care” she added.