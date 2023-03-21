A man will appear in court charged with sending an "offensive and indecent" email to the Ashton MP Angela Rayner.

It follows an investigation into alleged abuse of Ms Rayner, who is also the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Greater Manchester Police said 66-year-old David Perry, of Eyston Drive in Weybridge, Surrey, has been charged with sending a grossly offensive message and an indecent message under Section 127 of the Communications Act 2003.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 11 April 2023.

The police said the charges relate to an email sent to Ms Rayner, Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, on Monday 2 May 2022.

