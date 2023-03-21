A medical professional has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at a hospital.

The suspect was held as part of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, according to Lancashire Police.

The force was contacted last Tuesday by the hospital, which reported that a number of allegations of sexual assault on staff members had been made to them.

Lancashire Police said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday morning and is currently in custody.

Police described the suspect as "a medical professional at the hospital", who has been suspended by the health trust.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Wilson said: "We have today arrested a man in connection with a number of serious allegations.

"I recognise the concern this news may cause both within the hospital and in the wider community but please be reassured we have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what has occurred.

"These are complex and sensitive allegations which we are committed to investigating professionally and thoroughly.

"We are offering support to those involved and they are being updated throughout the process by trained officers.

"If you have any information which might assist with our inquiries, please do come forward and speak to police."

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 1138 of March 14th.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

