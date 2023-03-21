Police were given extra powers to stop and search people after a major disturbance in the Didsbury area of Manchester.

Vehicles could also be stopped as part of the operation to clamp down after around 30 youths got involved in an incident on Monday outside the Parrswood Entertainment Complex.

Some of the youths were reportedly armed with knives and baseball bats and one person was injured.

The Section 60 order - which grants police the extra powers - will be in place from 2.30pm until 10.30pm today (Tuesday 21 March 2023).

Its aim is to find weapons or apprehend those suspected of carrying weapons and stop any violence around the Parrswood area.

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of the South Manchester District said:

“These acts of violence and aggression on our streets will not be tolerated and further to the events of yesterday, I have today authorised a Section 60 stop and search authority."

The area of Didsbury covered by the Section 60 authority Credit: Greater Manchester Police

“This means that we are able to search individuals whom we think may be concealing weapons and take them off the streets. I also want to reassure the community that we are looking to identity the culprits of these violent outbursts and we will take them into custody."

“In granting this authority, I want to reassure parents and teachers that my officers will be using these powers to help protect local school pupils and not to target them for unnecessary searches."