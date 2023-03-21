An appeal has been launched for funds to bring an iconic piece of Ashton and Tameside heritage back to the region.

Greater Manchester’s Museum of Transport wants to bring back as restored Ashton-under-Lyne Corporation Transport 1928 six-wheel bus.

Over the last 50-years the 30-ft long vehicle has been restored from a wreck to showroom condition by a bus enthusiast in Yorkshire.

The museum and its current owner have agreed a deal to put the bus on display to the public in Manchester, permanently – but the museum needs to raise money to help buy it.

The 1928 bus before the restoration. Credit: Museum of Transport Greater Manchester

Chairman Dennis Talbot said: "It’s an amazing thing to look at, and no one has seen it in decades until now.

"There’s literally nothing like it anywhere, it’s totally unique so we’re determined to raise the funds so we can buy it and keep it here, in Greater Manchester and accessible to the public.

"We think it’s important that it’s not sold abroad to be used as a novelty in a themed restaurant somewhere.”

An identical bus – this photo was taken in Ashton in 1930. Credit: Museum of Transport Greater Manchester

The museum says it will dip into its own financial reserves to pay as much of the asking price as it can, but it’s appealing for £20,000 to keep it in Greater Manchester for good.

Ashton's MP Angela Rayner is backing the campaign and said: “Tameside has a proud industrial heritage, and looking at this incredible old bus it’s easy to imagine workers and shoppers from almost a century ago taking trips over the cobbles to the mills or shopping in Ashton.

"I really hope it can come to Greater Manchester and stay on display for everyone to enjoy."

To fund out more or support the campaign visit the museum's website here.

