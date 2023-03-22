Bomb disposal experts have been called out to Bolton after reports of suspect packages.

A stretch of Blackburn Road in the Sharples area was closed between Holden Avenue and Stonyhurst Avenue.Police said officers are responding to reports of suspicious items being found in the area. A cordon is in place and there are reports a nursery has been evacuated.

Police called to the scene in Bolton Credit: MEN Media

A force spokesman said: "Greater Manchester Police were called at around 8am today (Wednesday 22 March 2023) to Sweetloves Lane in Bolton to reports of suspicious items being found.

"Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently assessing the items. A current 100m cordon is in place to ensure the safety of the public.

"There is believed to be no wider risk to the community."

Traffic is currently being diverted away from the area in both directions.

