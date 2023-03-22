Boy, seven, takes on 40-mile walk for cousin with cancer

A “kind-hearted” seven-year-old Manchester United fan is to walk from the children’s hospital in Liverpool where his cousin with cancer resides to Old Trafford.

Harvey Goodman, from Warrington, hopes to raise awareness of the “amazing” work Alder Hey does.

Harvey's seven-year-old cousin Zak was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer last June.

“Since then, he has lost all his hair and he’s gone through aggressive chemotherapy, radiotherapy and Alder Hey has pretty much looked after him the whole time,” Harvey’s 29-year-old mother, Naiomi, who works as a sales director said.

“What triggered the idea for the walk for Harvey was hearing how amazing Alder Hey had been – staff there are always on call when Zak needs anything.

“And he approached us and said he really wanted to do something for Zak.”

Harvey is to take on a 40-mile walk Credit: Press Association

Harvey's walking efforts have previously seen him raise more than £7,000 to fund a new state of the art playground at his school.

His latest walk, a 40-mile trek starts at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Liverpool, on April 1, and ends at Old Trafford on April 2.

He told PA that initially he wanted to walk from Wembley to Old Trafford, but that was “too long”.

“So I instead decided to walk from Alder Hey as Zak is there and Zak was really happy that I was doing this walk for him,” Harvey said.

The young fan is to wear a top and coat adorned with the club’s logo, with the words ‘Harvey 2 Old Trafford’ on it, which he hopes will drum up support for the cause.

Harvey’s fundraiser can be found here.