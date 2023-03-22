Police in Greater Manchester have issued a warning after two young children found three 'viable' guns hidden in bushes in Heywood.

The discovery was made by the youngsters, aged seven and 10, in the Darnhill area of the town at around 6:30pm on Monday 20 March.The weapons, as well as ammunition, were found on land on land off Argyle Street, close to a local primary school.The firearms have been examined and deemed to be 'viable', Greater Manchester Police said.

An investigation to try and trace their owner is now underway. No arrests have been made.Police have hit out at whoever 'was reckless enough to try and hide them where they could be found by children.' Inspector Jenny Partington, of GMP's Rochdale district and the neighbourhood inspector for Heywood, said: "This sort of discovery will undoubtedly be unsettling for the community but we are determined to find out who owned the firearms and was reckless enough to try and hide them where they could be found by children."We have carried out a thorough search of the area and will have extra patrols in the area today and for the next few days. We would urge anyone who knows anything about these firearms to come forward and tell police."We would also warn anyone who makes a similar discovery not to touch the items but to call police immediately."

