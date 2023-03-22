Four people have been injured in a fire involving a house and two flats in Winsford according to Cheshire Fire and Rescue.

Four fire engines are currently at the scene and crews are using a hose reel and a main jet to extinguish the fire.

The incident is on Abbots Way and Ashton Avenue. The roads have been closed by the police.

Fire crews attending the scene in Cheshire. Credit: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A cordon has been set up for safety and crews are currently using ground monitors to get large amounts of water to the fire.

"Police are in attendance and nearby properties have been evacuated. The aerial ladder is also being used at this incident.

"Nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors as a precaution and people are advised to avoid the area while this incident is being dealt with."