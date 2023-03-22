An ex-Wigan Warriors rugby league international is set to stand trial accused of rape.

Gareth Hock has been charged with two counts of rape, five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour.

The 39-year-old former England player also faces charges of assault by beating and doing an act tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.

During a short hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday 22 March, Mr Hock denied all ten allegations against him.

Mr Hock, from Leigh, is now due to stand trial in April 2024.

He was granted conditional bail by Judge Martin Walsh in the meantime.

During a 16-year professional career, Mr Hock played for several clubs including Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils and Leigh Centurions.

He also represented Great Britain and England in international rugby, featuring in the 2008 World Cup squad.

He retired from playing in 2019.

