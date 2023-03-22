Two dogs who had never been stroked or taken for a walk are still waiting for new owners, a year after they were rescued by the RSPCA.

Ronnie and Patch had spent the first six years of their lives living inside a house in the north of England with around 50 other dogs, and were terrified of humans and had never even been outside.

Dedicated staff at the RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch have spent months patiently working with the nervous dogs to help them overcome their fear of people and the outside world, since they arrived at the centre in Huncoat near Accrington in March 2022.

Ronnie has also had a significant amount of dental work carried out and most of his teeth have been removed.

Sadly, despite several appeals, the canine companions - who find solace in each other and must be rehomed together - have yet to find their perfect match.

They are now the longest-staying residents at the Lancashire East Branch’s animal centre in Huncoat near Accrington.

Sue Abraham, fostering coordinator for the branch, said: “Ronnie and Patch had received next to no socialisation or training in the first six years of their lives.

"They had never been outside, had a harness put on or been for a walk, so they were quite a challenging pair for our centre to take on.

“It’s taken a lot of time, care, patience and countless amounts of treats for them to let their guard down and to bond with the staff that care for them here.

"They are now becoming happier around people and making friends a lot faster than they used to. Ronnie will even take treats from your hand, although Patch is more wary and looks to his friend for reassurance.

“They are still very timid and they are definitely not dogs for first-time owners. We need people who can provide an environment where no expectation or pressure is going to be placed on them, with patient, committed owners who will understand that they’re not going to get cuddles from Ronnie and Patch for many weeks, if not months.

“We understand taking on two nervous dogs is not for everybody, but the bond you build up with them is so rewarding and our team will be on hand to provide full training and support. It’s been a very long journey for them both, but after everything they’ve been through these two little dogs definitely deserve a home to call their own.”

Patch and Ronnie have been waiting for new owners for a year, after being rescued by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

Ronnie, a Jack Russell/chihuahua cross and Patch, a Pomeranian, are more comfortable having outside access where they can be together to come and go as they please, so the centre is ideally looking for people who live on a smallholding or farm or have a conservatory or warm outbuilding.

They could live inside, but potential new owners will need to understand that they are likely to have toileting accidents, especially at first.

Because of their timid natures they will need a quiet and calm, adult-only home with no other pets.

Potential adopters will also need to make multiple trips to the centre to get to know them.

For more details about Ronnie and Patch and the adoption process, you can visit the centre's website.

The RSPCA’s Lancashire East Branch is a separate registered charity from the national RSPCA. The group raises money to run its rehoming centre at Huncoat, which helps find loving new homes for unwanted, neglected and abandoned animals from Burnley, Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn, Pendle and the Ribble Valley.

To see all the animals that are currently up for adoption and to find out more about how to get involved with fostering and fundraising click here.

