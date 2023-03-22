Relatives of people who died with Covid-19 have said they can never forgive the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. They were speaking as they watched him being questioned by the Commons Privileges Committee to establish if he knowingly misled Parliament.

Two North West MPs are on the committee, Labour's Yvonne Forvague who represents Makerfield and Andrew Carter Conservative member for Warrington South. Both questioned Johnson as he insisted the gatherings at Downing Street were necessary to thank staff for their contribution.

But Johnson's defence has infuriated North West families who lost loved ones in the pandemic. Richie Mawson from Merseyside was 70 when he died in 2020. He had attended a Champions League fixture at Anfield against Atletico Madrid just days before the UK locked down. Three thousand Spanish fans were allowed to attend even though parts of their region were already in lockdown.

Richard Mawson died with Covid after attending Liverpool's Champions league tie against Atletico Madrid Credit: Echo syndication

Richie's son Jamie and his family were not able to see him as he succumbed to the virus. Instead they said goodbye on phones and iPads. Jamie is now part of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

Grandmother Sheila Lamb was 94 when she died alone in a care home at the beginning of the pandemic. Her family describe only being able to make 'haunting' phone calls to her in her last hours.

Sheila Lamb died in a care home, alone, at the age of 94 Credit: Family picture

Sheila's grandson Amos Waldman from Stockport says Boris Johnson is not fit for public office.

If Mr Johnson is found to be in contempt of Parliament, the Privileges Committee will recommend a punishment for the former PM.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he will not seek to influence the committee's final position.

It will then be down to the full House of Commons to determine Mr Johnson’s fate. Mr Sunak is expected to grant a free vote on any sanction the committee recommends.

This would not be smooth for Mr Sunak, though, as Mr Johnson supporters are still prominent within both the Conservative Party and the current Cabinet.

If Mr Johnson is suspended from the Commons for 10 days, it would give his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituents the power to trigger a recall petition.

If 10% of voters sign, he could lose his job as their MP.