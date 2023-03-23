Two “dollops” of air were forced down the feeding tube of a baby boy allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, a court has heard.

Expert witness Dr Dewi Evans told Manchester Crown Court that he "cannot think of a natural cause to explain" as to why the child collapsed.

The 33-year-old, who is originally from Hereford, is said to have attacked the newborn triplet while she was working in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The heart rate and oxygen levels of the infant, Child P, dramatically dropped on the morning of 24 June 2016, causing him to collapse.

Medics managed to revive him but died before a transfer to a specialist intensive care hospital could take place.

It is claimed Letby murdered one of his brothers, Child O, on the previous day shift – also allegedly with a fatal administration of air.

Giving evidence, Dr Dewi Evans said he believed a first dose of air “destabilised” Child P on 23 June 2016.

Lucy Letby is accused of killing multiple babies while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Child P was put on nil by mouth at night after he stopped tolerating his feeds, the court has heard.

The baby boy suffered his first collapse at about 9:40am the following day.

Dr Evans said: “I think he had an extra dollop of air. I don’t think he would have collapsed but for him having an additional injection of air into his stomach.”

The retired consultant paediatrician said the effect was to “splinter the diaphragm” of Child P, making it more difficult for him to breathe.

Ben Myers KC, defending, pointed out to Dr Evans that he had previously said he was “at a loss” to explain the 9:40am collapse and had suspected splintering of the diaphragm took place the day before.

He said: “You have simply shunted it along the line to – as it happens – when nurse Letby was on duty?”

Dr Evans said: “I was not putting anyone in the frame.”

Dr Dewi Evans, a consultant paediatrician arrives at Manchester Crown Court to give evidence at the Lucy Letby trial. Credit: PA images

Mr Myers said: “I make it plain – what you are doing again is coming up with ideas and theories to try to support the allegation rather than working in the facts we have.”

Dr Evans said: “That is incorrect.”

Mr Myers said: “What you have done is invent an extra dollop of air to try to take your theory over the line.”

Dr Evans replied: "I have not invented any dollops.

“The idea that I could get it all perfectly right from looking at all the notes is simply unrealistic.

“I was not able to speak to any member of the local staff, I was never going to get everything 100% correct.”

He said he had come to his latest conclusion after following the evidence in the trial.

Mr Myers said: “Nothing from the clinical records had changed.”

Dr Evans replied: “I am giving you my opinion.”

Dr Sandie Bohin, another medical expert, said an abdominal X-ray of Child P taken in the early evening of 23 June showed an excess amount of gas.

Letby denies all the charges against her. Credit: PA images

She concluded it was “not natural air” and that it had been administered through a nasogastric tube (NGT).

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, asked her: “Did you come to the conclusion that in reality there was only one plausible explanation as to why (Child P) had collapsed?”

Dr Bohin replied: “My conclusion was that air had been injected into his NGT at some point, or points, and led to the splintering of his diaphragm which subsequently caused his initial collapse.

“I can’t explain why he went on to have further collapses. I can’t think of a natural cause to explain these.”

Lucy Letby denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.