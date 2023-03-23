A thief told a shop worker "go on, ring the police... see what's going to happen" as he and another stole cash and cigarettes during a crime spree.Adam Donoghue, 33, and Peter Neary, 39, committed burglaries at shops across the North West in 2021, using distraction techniques to gain access to backrooms.

Police said Donoghue would approach a staff member and asked to speak to the manager, before complaining a family member had been sold a vape or alcohol when they were underage.

Neary would then enter to stockrooms and back offices looking for cash.Later in their spree, the pair threatened to follow staff members home.

One occasion, Neary told staff: "Go on ring, the police... see what's going to happen."

Watch as the pair carry out their distraction technique to rob a convenience shop. MEN Media

CCTV footage released by police shows Donoughe distracting a shop manager while Neary sneaks into the office of a McColl's store in Penketh, before trying to force a safe open and stealing a cash box.

In another clip he kicks in a door to get into a shop office in Chester.

The duo, who are estimated to have taken thousands of pounds-worth of cigarettes and cash pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit commercial burglary.

They were jailed at Chester Crown Court following the incidents between 3 July and 1 December, 2021.Donoghue, of HMP Altcourse, was sentenced to eight years and six months.

While Neary, of Preston Prison, was sentenced to six years and nine months.

Adam Donoghue would approach a staff member and ask to speak to the manager, using a 'distraction technique'. Credit: MEN MEDIA

Donoghue and Neary were caught after Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation following a store raid in Chester in November 2021.

It later became clear Donoghue and Neary were responsible for 14 raids across Cheshire and Wirral.During most incidents, police said, they used their 'distraction technique'.

On one occasion, Peter Neary told staff: "Go on ring, the police... see what's going to happen." Credit: MEN MEDIA

The pair were arrested on February 22, 2022 after officers pieced together CCTV footage and forensic evidence taken from two incidents in Wirral - one being fingerprints on a Lunchables box.

They were subsequently charged with the offences the next day following questioning.Detective Constable Richard Connolley said: “Donoghue and Neary thought they were untouchable, attempting to target premises across Cheshire and Merseyside in a bid to be undetectable.

"However, as they continued, the more careless they became, and our officers were already onto them.“This sentence is a great result and will see Donoghue and Neary behind bars for a substantial amount of time.

"We will continue to do all we can to crackdown on those who think they can come into Cheshire to commit crime.”