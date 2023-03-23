A Finnish entrepreneur has submitted a bid to buy half of Manchester United - and says he wants fans to chip for the other half.

Thomas Zilliacus, the founder and chairman of social media group novaM, says it will cost Reds supporters just $3 (£2.44) each because "any sport club ultimately should belong to its fans”.

The 59-year-old businessman, from Helsinki, has thrown his hat in the ring to buy the troubled club from the Glazer Family, who have owned United for almost two decades.

The Glazers have reportedly put a $6bn price tag on United. Credit: PA images

If he were to take over the club, Mr Zilliacus says fans will "have ownership and an equal say in all issues that relate to the football decisions".

“The current development, where billionaire sheikhs and oligarchs take over clubs and control them as their personal playgrounds is not a healthy trend”, Zilliacus said.

“The current market value of the club is just under $3.9bn.

"That means that if every one of the fans of the club would join in buying the club, the total sum per fan would amount to less than $6. My bid is built on equality with the fans."

Zilliacus says his group will finance half of the asking price, and will ask the fans, through a new company that he says is being set up for this specific purpose, to fund the other half.

"If every fan joins it means less than $3 per fan", he said.

The entrepreneur plans to give fans an app which they can use to cast votes on football matters relating to Manchester United.

(From left) Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to make second bids for United. Credit: PA images

Zilliacus has previously been involved with HJK Helsinki and ice hockey champions Jokerit in Finland.

He wants to buy United through XXI Century Capital, an investment firm owned by his holding company.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are expected to both submit second improved bids for the club.

The cut-off for bidders was initially 9pm on Wednesday, 22 March, before an extended deadline was set.

