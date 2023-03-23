Play Brightcove video

Video report by Zoe Muldoon

A second-hand clothing retailer in Lancashire says its seen a 90% increase in sales over the last 12 months, as shoppers tighten their pockets and become more climate conscious.

Online store 'Go Thrift' in Blackburn sells second-hand clothes from brands like Adidas, Levi and even Versace, but at a fraction of the usual cost.

The warehouse currently has over 130,000 items of clothing, and there are over 90,000 listed for sale online.

Go Thrift was set up four years ago by four fashion lovers, who had a vision to offer a more sustainable and affordable way of shopping for clothing online.

Go Thrift has over 130,000 items of clothing in its warehouse. Credit: ITV News

Co-founder Sarah Dean said: "People have realised they can get really good second-hand quality clothing, which never used to be the case.

"I think maybe people assumed that everything second-hand was too dirty or too used."

According to retailer ThreadUP, more than two thirds of shoppers say they are more concerned about the price of clothing as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

Shopper Beth has been buying second-hand clothing for years.

She says she can get items that are just as good quality as the high-street retailers, but buying second-hand means she is also helping the planet.

Beth said: "I feel like sustainability isn't the trend, it's the future."

Another second-hand clothing buyer Emi Amos says she always looks for used items, that are a fraction of the cost when bought new.

It is not just North West retailers that are leading the way in sustainable fashion.

Amy Powney, from Lancashire has made a fully sustainable clothing line.

Amy Powney is a designer from Lancashire, now based in London. She's created a sustainable collection - from field to finished garment.

And this year, Love Island partnered with eBay to dress contestants in second-hand clothes in a bid to become more eco-friendly.

Play Brightcove video

The second-hand fashion industry is predicted to overtake the fast fashion industry by 2030, proof that clothes don't have to cost the earth, but help save it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...