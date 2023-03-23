Manchester United have been charged by the FA for surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

The fiery moment was sparked when the referee awarded a corner following Willian's handball that blocked Jadon Sancho's equaliser.

Kavanagh, who initially did not see the incident, awarded a corner which sparked a chaotic few minutes at Old Trafford on Sunday, 18 March.

Several Manchester United players surrounded the referee to remonstrate what they had seen.

After checking the pitch-side monitor, Kavanagh changed his decision and sent Willian off before being pushed by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic was dismissed along with Cottagers boss Marco Silva.

Both Silva and Mitrovic have already been sanctioned by the FA, with the latter facing a lengthy suspension.

United have now also been charged over the behaviour of their players at Old Trafford.

An FA statement read: “Manchester United FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of the FA Cup tie against Fulham FC on Sunday 19 March.

“It’s alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Manchester United FC has until Monday 27 March to respond.”

Fulham had been leading 1-0 up until Willian’s handball, with United scoring the resulting penalty before going on to win the match 3-1.