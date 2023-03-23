Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports reporter Emma Sweeney

A World War Two veteran's son has been reunited with his father's combat belongings that were found at a car boot sale, thanks to an appeal on ITV News.

Soldier Sidney Duck signed the armed force's pay book, dating from 1944, which was discovered along with a bible from a military chaplain, hidden underneath a gift set bought at a car boot sale in Bradford in Yorkshire.

The set, which included a tankard, cufflinks and pen, were given to Carol Mooney, who lives in Blackpool, for Christmas and on opening them she found the little pieces of history.

She made appeals on ITV News and social media to find Sidney's family after reading he had requested all those years ago for them to be sent back to his mother.

By chance, Jim Duck from Leeds saw one of those appeals and contacted his local ITV Calendar saying he recognised his Dad's signature. Sidney passed away 34 years ago.

Now Jim has visited Carol's home in Blackpool to be handed his father's war memorabilia to treasure forever.

Watch the moment Jim Duck was reunited with his father's war memorabilia

"Everything got the better of me," says Jim, "Nervousness, excitement, and now I've seen them I'm more than over the moon."

Jim was able to tell Carol how his father's war ended when he was shot in the nose.

He says Sidney's recollection of it was that he was told by his sergeant to 'duck' when the enemy started firing, but because his surname was Duck he stood up and got caught by the bullet.

Sidney Duck had signed the books which included warnings of how to keep colleagues safe from the enemy Credit: Jim Duck

His father survived the rest of the war on lighter duties like driving senior ranking officers around.

Jim says he is delighted with the find which includes warnings to soldiers on how to stay safe and avoid attacks by the enemy.

It cautions the military to keep their opponents in the dark, adding, "Gossip on military subjects is highly dangerous to the country, whereas secrecy leads to success."