Sir Keir Starmer says Transport for the North are "shockingly letting down the public".

It follows months of disruption to rail services, with operators cancelling trains across in the North West.

The Labour leader said that under his party the region would have a rail service that is fit for service "as soon as possible".

TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast have had widespread cancellations for weeks. Credit: PA Images

Sir Keir said: "We would work with Andy Burnham on this because in the North West it has been a shocking service with operators. Whether it's Avanti or Transpennine.

"They are shockingly letting down the public and what you have seen is a government that is not holding these operators to account."

The leader of the opposition continued to say that what Labour would do is "hold these train operators to account".

"They've got very good contracts that they're not delivering on and the Government needs to come down hard on them."

When asked whether he supported nurses, paramedics, teachers and junior doctors going on strike he said: "I completely understand why people are going on strike and what sits behind that industrial action.

"We've got the worst cost of living crisis that we've seen for many years.

"Mortgages are through the roof, energy bills are through the roof, prices are going up everywhere and we've had a Government that's been stagnant on living standards for over a decade, so I completely understand why people feel that they've got to take industrial action."

Sir Keir continued: "The single thing that I can do for them is to ensure that they have a change of Government, a Labour Government so that we can concentrate on growing the economy, drawing those living standards up, giving them better wages, better terms and conditions and ensuring that we don't have the industrial action."

Sir Keir Starmer's full chat with Granada Reports presenters Lucy Meacock and Gamal Fahnbulleh: