A postbox allowing people to send 'letters loves ones in heaven' has been installed at a crematorium in Greater Manchester.

The Royal Mail postbox has been painted white with gold writing and can be found at Howe Bridge crematoria in Atherton, near Manchester.

It was the idea of nine-year-old Matilda Handy who wished to send a letter and Christmas card to her late grandparents.

Nine-year-old Matilda Gelding came up with the idea of memorial postboxes. Credit: ITV News

The first one was introduced at Gedling Crematorium near Nottingham, with more than 100 letters and cards posted in the first few weeks.

Matilda's mother, Leanne, who is Gedling Crematorium’s Memorial Advisor, said: “She was four when my mum died, and never met my dad.

“Now the postbox is in place, I am so pleased that local people are using it, and taking some comfort from it, as another way of feeling connected to their loved ones."

Westerleigh Group, the UK’s biggest operator of crematoria and cemeteries, is now introducing white memorial postboxes across all its sites.

Lindsey Edwardson, Site Manager at Howe Bridge Crematorium, said: “Feedback has shown that the process of writing a letter, or perhaps a birthday card, to a lost loved one has already brought therapeutic comfort to many people.

“Now, the communities in and around our crematorium can do the same thing. No address or stamps are required on any of the letters or cards.

“This is just another way in which we can provide emotional support to local families."

