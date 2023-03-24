An axe murderer who carried out an 'horrific' attack on a 'friend' before keeping a couple prisoner and attacking a man with a metal bar, has been given a life sentence.

Kieran Oldham, 37, violently killed 21-year-old Liam Richardson at his home in Rochdale, on 3 October 2022, and left him to die.

Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard how Liam had been staying at Oldham's house on Industry Road and were believed to be friends.

But on the evening of 3 October 2022, Oldham carried out a 'violent' and 'sustained' attack on Liam with an axe, before leaving him to die from 'catastrophic' injuries.

Police officers were called to a disturbance at the home and found Liam's body, along with the weapon Oldham used to carry out the murder.

Around four hours later, Oldham turned up at the house of two friends - he was bare-chested, not wearing shoes and covered in blood.

For the next hour and a half, Kieran Oldham exhibited "threatening and unusual" behaviour and kept the couple prisoner in their own bedroom before one of the victims called 999.

However, Oldham fled before police arrived and went on to damage a parked car and attack a 17-year-old man with a metal bar.

After his arrest, Oldham told a web of lies to police and said a gang had chased him and Liam, before they carried out the fatal attack.

The 37-year-old had pleaded guilty to false imprisonments and affray, but denied murder, instead offering a plea of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

A jury at Minshull Street Crown Court found him guilty of murder and he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years.

The mother of Liam Richardson paid tribute to her "beloved" son in court. She said: "Watching my children grieve for their brother has truly broken my heart.

“Myself and my family will continue to love Liam like he is still here with us, but while grieving because he is not.

"We will never get over losing him and I hope we can do him proud while he watches down on us.”

