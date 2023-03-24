A businessman who won £50,000 after appearing on the TV show Dragons' Den died of a medication overdose at the age of 36.

Drew Cockton, the owner of successful home fragrance brand, Owen Drew, and founder of the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards, died at home on the Wirral in October 2022.

An inquest hearing on 23 March was told a post-mortem found he had died of an overdose of prescription painkillers and anti-psychotic drugs.Merseyside Coroner Andre Rebello said: "Drew was highly intoxicated on the morning of October 22, such that it would not have been able to form fatal intent.

"A post-mortem did not reveal any defence marks or signs of violence such as would be apparent by medication being forced upon him, so therefore it's more likely than not that he inadvertently died as a result of taking the medication he had been prescribed."

Drew Cockton was the founder of the North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards. Credit: Liverpool Echo

There was a huge outpouring of tributes after Drew was found dead at his home in Claughton.

He had gained a following after appearing on Dragons' Den in 2021 with the "world's most expensive candle" - a hand-made, 24-carat gold display with "ridiculously expensive oils" - and secured a £50,000 investment from Touker Suleyman.

His death happened less than 24 hours after the second LGBTQ+ Business Awards were held in front of hundreds of guests at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool.

A hand-written note, also found at his home, was believed to have been penned by Mr Cockton at an earlier date due to the high levels of alcohol in his system.Mr Rebello said: "The deficiencies with such notes are they are never time and date stamped, and no one would have any idea as to when such a note was written.

"However, part of the note, the first page, appears to be thought through."Certainly, the note appears to be that from a very loving, caring person who is trying to explain what is going on, and at some stage it would appear there was some intent of fatal harm.

"Whether it was written that night or previously, I don't know."The coroner gave a conclusion of death by misadventure.

Mr Cockton got into the world of business aged just 22, when he opened a hotel on Manchester's Canal Street.

However, the venture lasted only 12 months, as he explained on Dragon's Den he "worked so hard he made (himself) ill" and suffered a breakdown, and was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.In 2016, he started a new business making and selling candles on social media, and soon amassed a small empire selling natural soy wax candles, soy wax melts and luxurious mists from his premises in Birkenhead, with a yearly turnover of £750k.He was also a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, organising the first ever North West LGBTQ+ Business Awards in 2021.

Following his death, his mum Kate Drew said: "We are truly, utterly heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Drew Peter George Cockton (my gorgeous boy) died peacefully at home yesterday.

"We are devastated beyond belief. Life is never, ever going to be the same again. Rest Peacefully darling boy."