A criminal who moved more than 160kg of class A and B drugs was caught after he posted photos of his hands - enabling police to lift fingerprint evidence.Jan Luke Carmichael, 34, was also trying to get a fully automatic assault rifle to sell on to other criminals before he was caught.

Carmichael, of Knowsley Lane, Huyton, was identified by detectives as using the EncroChat handle 'Lemonlager' after sending selfies and images of his own hands from which fingerprint evidence was obtained.He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court after admitting conspiring to possess a firearm without a certificate, conspiring to supply Class A drugs cocaine and heroin, and conspiring to supply Class B drugs cannabis and ketamine.Evidence showed that Carmichael worked mainly as a courier but also dealt drugs himself.

Jan Luke Carmichael was also trying to get a fully automatic assault rifle to sell on to other criminals before he was caught. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He would routinely move huge quantities of drugs, storing imported contraband and then distributing it to customers as required.Merseyside Police found Carmichael conspired to supply 14kg of cocaine, 6kg of heroin and 145kg of cannabis.

The 34-year-old was actively trying to secure an AR15, a fully automatic assault rifle, for onward sale.Carmichael was sentenced to seven years for drug supply offences, five and a half years for conspiring to possess a firearm for sale or transfer.

The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 12 and a half years.Detective Constable Kevin Mitchell said: "These people think they are above the law and can continue to ply their illicit trade and profit from their crimes without any repercussions."He continued to say: "Our work will go on to target other people involved in this type of criminality."

