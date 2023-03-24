Fans have rallied around John Bishop after he announced his mum, Kathy, has died.

The 56-year-old comedian shared the sad update on his Instagram alongside a picture of the two and a heartfelt tribute where he said it was a "pain like no other".

He said his mum had come to see him earlier in March in his pantomime Mother Goose, where she had "joined in the sing-a-long" at the end.

Posting on the social media platform on Thursday 23 March, he said: "Two weeks ago my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the sing a long at the end as I knew she would.

"This morning we said goodbye to her and we will never hear her sing again.

"As a family we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all.

"Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around.

"We want to thank all of the brilliant staff at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C who could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all."

John also shared a clip of his mum singing along when she came to see him perform at Mother Goose in the Liverpool Empire.

He added: "Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other.

"I will never have another mother but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did.

"Good night Mum, you were our sunshine."

Fans rushed to send messages of support after the update.

Patricia said: "Im so sorry, John. I send you all my support from Spain."

Siobhan added: "So sorry to hear this. Thoughts are with you and your family"

Christopher commented: "So sorry for your loss."

Lorna posted: "Thinking of you John and family xx"