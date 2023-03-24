A man accused of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is innocent, an alibi witness has told a court.

Nicky McHale, 32, told a jury he saw and spoke to Thomas Cashman, 34, around the time he is alleged to have fatally shot the nine-year-old girl in Dovecot, Liverpool.

But Mr McHale was accused of lying to provide an alibi for his friend as he told Manchester Crown Court he saw Cashman smoking cannabis in the garden of a house over the road from where he lived at the time of the shooting, around 10pm on August 22 2022.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot when a gunman burst into her home chasing a convicted drug dealer. Credit: Family handout

David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, asked the witness: “That would give Mr Cashman an alibi wouldn’t it?

“Are you telling the truth? Or are you just here to try to bail him out?”

Mr McHale replied: “No.”

Indicating the defendant in the dock, Mr McLachlan continued, “Mr McHale, you know what this case is all about? And you are willing to stand there and say at 10pm, you’re willing to say you saw that man there?”

Mr McHale replied: “That’s correct, because I did.”

Mr McLachlan replied: “You are a liar.”

“No, I’m not,” the witness replied.

Mr McLachlan continued: “Has he put you up to it? Have you been paid to be here?”

“I’ve not, no,” the witness replied.

Mr McLachlan said: “Why are you here?”

“Because Thomas Cashman is innocent,” Mr McHale replied.

Mr McLachlan asked if Cashman was the “main man” for drug dealing in the area.

Mr McHale said: “He’s known in the area as a big-time drug dealer.”

Cashman is alleged to have shot convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, 36, in the street, then his victim fled into the youngster’s home as her mother Cheryl Korbel tried to block his entry, Manchester Crown Court has heard.

Cashman is accused of firing again, the bullet hitting Ms Korbel in the hand, then hitting and killing her daughter, stood behind her.

Mr McHale said on the night of the shooting he had been watching football on TV at home on Snowberry Road, Dovecot, and when the match finished went outside to smoke a cigarette.

Court sketch showing Thomas Cashman in court Credit: Elizabeth Cook

Earlier he told the jury that while stood on his front door he looked across the road and saw Cashman smoking a spliff in the front garden of the house opposite.

He said the two spoke briefly about the football match before McHale went back inside his home.

After the shooting, Cashman is alleged to have gone to the house of a woman he had a fling with and changed his clothes.

The woman, a key prosecution witness, who cannot be identified, alleges she overheard Cashman say he had “done Joey”.

Thomas Cashman denies all the charges against him. Credit: Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA Images

However, Mr McHale said after initially seeing Cashman across the road the defendant was later in his house to smoke another spliff and asked for a drink.

He did not have any in the house, so used Cashman’s van to go to a local shop to buy tins of coke, his trip being caught on CCTV.

Earlier, under questioning from John Cooper KC, defending, Mr McHale said he had never given evidence in court before and his only previous conviction was for possession with intent to supply £4,000 worth of cannabis.

Cashman has admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer, making up to £5,000 a week in drugs money, but denies he was the gunman who shot Olivia dead.

The defendant, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.