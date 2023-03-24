The family of a "beautiful and selfless" grandmother, who died after a suspected medical episode behind the wheel, have thanked two off-duty police officers and a heavily pregnant nurse for trying to help.

Linda Whitelegg died after her car crashed near the Asda petrol station, in Harpurhey, north Manchester, on Wednesday, 22 March.

She was well-known in Cheetham Hill, running her hairdressers Edna Hurd for more than five decades. Linda passed away two days after her 78th birthday.

Paying tribute to her life her family also thanked two off-duty police officers and a heavily pregnant nurse for trying to save her, adding they were "touched" she "wasn't alone" when she died.

They said: "...thank you to the amazing response from the emergency services that attended immediately to try and save her.

"We would also like to thank the general public that were at the scene, that helped in anyway they could.

“It has touched our family that so many people were around Linda at this time of the accident and that she wasn’t alone."

Linda was a "beautiful, selfless and loving woman" who will be "greatly missed by all who knew her", her family said.

“She leaves behind her best friend and partner of over 45 years Arnie, her two sisters Robin and Rosemary, her only son Paul, grandsons Richard and Stefan, great-granddaughter Lucianna, and her Mum, Jade, plus many family and friends who loved and adored her."

“Since retiring and leaving her shop in Cheetham Hill, Linda moved to Blackley Village where she continued to raise her grandson Richard and support families within her community in any way she could, to keep her active."

