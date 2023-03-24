Police have seized two supercars in Manchester city centre - as councillors call for a crackdown on "boy racers".

Greater Manchester Police first stopped a grey Lamborghini Huracan worth around £180,000 after complaints it had been revving its engine loudly.

Within hours they then stopped another gold car.

Both were taken off the roads and the drivers have been reported for traffic offences as they could not produce insurance documents.

The police stopped the cars on Deansgate in Manchester City Centre. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Councillors have previously condemned "boy racers" who regularly cause noise chaos along Deansgate and adjoining Peter Street on weekends.

Councillor Pat Karney has called on specialist noise detecting traffic cameras to be introduced in Manchester to tackle the problem and catch motorists.

He said those living in city centre apartments close to Deansgate were constantly disturbed by the noise, particularly on weekends and in the early hours, and that their "lives are being made into a misery" by "absolute idiots".

Councillor Karney added: "For people who live in the area, they are plagued by supercars racing up and down Deansgate, Peter Street and Quay Street.

"They go around at two or three in the morning, particularly on weekends."

