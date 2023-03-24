Iconic 90s rapper Snoop Dogg says he wants to be in Coronation Street and is willing to appear "whenever they need".

The hip hop artist told a newspaper: “Coronation Street, I love it. If they call me I’ll do it. I’ll play whenever they need.

"I love the cinematography, acting, the storylines and just the reality.

"I’d like to be a part of it because they’ve been a part of my culture.”

Snoop has also offered his services to King Charles III, saying he would be willing to perform at his coronation.

Snoop Dogg also revealed that he is a big fan of the Royal Family Credit: Chuff Media

Singer Bob Dylan has previously revealed that is also a fan of the ITV soap and was offered walk-on.

Coronation Street has featured a large number of guest stars over the years, including Peter Kay and Sir Ian McKellen.

