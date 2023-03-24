More than a dozen schools have been selected from hundreds to design a bench that will be displayed at the Tower of London as part of the build-up to King Charles' Coronation.

The schools were chosen by a panel of judges from a list of 1,500 to create their very own royal-themed bench, which will placed inside the attraction in the run up to 6 May.

The winning bench in Northern Ireland will be displayed at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

With the help of art producers Wild in Art and Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) – the charity that cares for the Tower of London – each school will create their own unique design.

The benches will remain in the Tower of London throughout the summer, before being transported to the winning schools "as a lasting legacy of the Coronation."

From climate change to unity and peace, each bench is inspired by issues that matter to children and young people.

Full list of winning schools:

Alderwood Senior School, Aldershot

Blythefield Primary School, Belfast

Booker Avenue Infant School, Liverpool

Broomfield School, London

Corpus Christi Primary School, Glasgow

Dacre Braithwaite Primary School, Harrogate

Foreland Fields School, Kent

Fulwell Junior School, Sunderland

Llanishen High School, Cardiff

Loughton School, Milton Keynes

Milnthorpe Primary School, Cumbria

Moorlands Primary School, Huddersfield

Slade Primary School, Kent

St Mary’s College, Hull

The Blue Coat School, Birmingham

Booker Avenue Infant School's used their ethos: ‘The More We Know, The More We Grow’ as a theme for their bench design. Credit: Booker Avenue Infant School

Booker Avenue Infant School, in Liverpool, is one of 15 schools selected for the honour. They say they were inspired by their own Plant a Tree for the Queen's jubilee campaign.

‘The More We Know. The More We Grow’ is the primary school's ethos and it is reflected in their colourful tree design.

A spokesperson from Booker Avenue said: "Our school community care deeply about environmental issues and have a strong desire to actively protect our planet."

More information on the Tower of London Schools Coronation Competition can be found on Historic Royal Palaces' website.

Listen to ITV News Royal Rota podcast.