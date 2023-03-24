Tyson Fury has announced his wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child.

The world heavyweight boxing champion, who lives in Morecambe, Lancashire, revealed the news on his Instagram account, sharing a picture of a date night with his wife.

The 34-year-old captioned the picture of them both watching a film with: "All is not lost! I get to date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @ParisFury1. God is great!"

He added: "What a woman. 7th incoming. Fantastic news to cheer me up!"

The self-proclaimed Gypsy King, 34, met Paris when she was 16 and got married in Doncaster in 2008.

They already have six children children together; Venezuela, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and baby Athena who was born prematurely in 2021.

Paris, 31, who is a writer, model and TV Personality, has not announced when the baby is due.

The news comes after Tyson's next opponent - Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk who defeated Anthony Joshua twice - pulled out of their scheduled fight in April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...