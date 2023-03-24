Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder after a man died in the early hours of Friday morning.

Merseyside Police were called to Balliol Road in Bootle at around 12.50am on Friday 24 March, following reports of a disturbance.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police were called to Balliol Road just before 1am on Friday following reports of a disturbance Credit: Liverpool Echo

A post mortem examination is due to take place later on Friday to determine the cause of his death.

A 38-year-old woman from Bootle was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody being questioned about the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said: "A woman is in custody in relation to this incident, but we are still keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard a disturbance last night, or may have captured anything when passing, either on CCTV or dashcam footage, or doorbell devices. "Initially this appears to be a domestic murder, but it is vital that we keep an open mind as to the exact circumstances. Specialist officers will be supporting the man's family, and you will see officers in the area today to gather information."

Members of the public with information about the incident can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter at @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 23000248391.

