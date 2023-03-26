The first nine celebrities taking part in the all-stars spin-off of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have been revealed.

Show hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made the announcement during this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Among the campmates are four local celebrities from the North West.

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, 32 and former boxer Amir Khan, 36, are taking part in the pre-recorded version of the show which was filmed in South Africa.

They will be joined by the late Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, 64 and Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, 60.

The new series sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in a brand new setting in South Africa.

Helen Flanagan joins line up Credit: Instagram: Helen Flanagan

With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever I'm A Celebrity Legend.

Ant said: 'It's a question we always get asked...who would you bring back to the jungle?

'So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream.'

Dec added: 'It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!'

Former soap actress Helen, who appeared on the 12th series in 2012, entertained viewers the first time around.

Meanwhile, boxing champion Amir, who originally took part in the 17th series in 2017 says the show helped him to overcome his phobia of spiders and snakes.

Former Royal Butler Paul finished runner-up on the fourth series in 2004.

Music Legend Shaun finished runner-up on the 10th series in 2010.

Viewers will see a group of 15 soap stars, reality TV personalities and sporting icons enter the camp.