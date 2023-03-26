Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden will miss today’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, the Football Association has announced.

The 22-year-old came off the bench in Thursday’s 2-1 win at Italy and trained on the eve of the match with his teammates.

The midfielder reportedly complained of feeling unwell that evening and was taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

Foden has been forced to leave the camp - further limiting Gareth Southgate's outfield options Credit: PA

The Football Association said in a statement: “Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.”

England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw’s suspension.

Foden's absence from the team also comes after Mason Mount and Marcus Rashford were forced to pull out of the squad due to injury.

Gareth Southgate today handed James Maddison his second England cap - as one of three changes for the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine.

The Leicester forward has not been capped since November 2019 but came into the side at Wembley.

Ben Chilwell started at left-back in place of the suspended Luke Shaw while Jordan Henderson was recalled as Kalvin Phillips dropped out.

