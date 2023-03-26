A charity walk has taken place in memory of a Liverpool soldier who campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

Around 160 people took part in the event called Roads For Rimmer. The 21 mile walk which started and ended at Anfield was organised as a tribute for Chris Rimmer from Aintree who died from MND last year. Chris had set up the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation with former Liverpool and Bolton defender Stephen Darby who also has the condition.

Stephen Darby said: "“On Monday 18th April, our co-founder sadly passed away after a brave battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Everyone was truly heartbroken. Chris was a fighter and a special man. He was and is an inspiration for so many. He was passionate about trying to help others affected by MND.

Chris Rimmer campaigned tirelessly to raise awareness of MND Credit: ITV

"Since Chris was diagnosed in 2015, he made it his focus to do everything he could to have a positive impact on MND. He helped create the Facebook group, MND Warriors. The group brought people together who were diagnosed with MND, family members of someone with MND or a carer of someone with MND. It created a support network for those battling the disease.

"Chris did all he could to raise awareness of MND, inspiring so many people. He gave strength to others who were diagnosed. He led the way in how to fight and battle MND. His motto was to “adapt and overcome.” Every hurdle and obstacle that the disease threw at Chris, he approached it head on and took the fight to MND. He was there in times of need for so many at their darkest and toughest times. Chris’s legacy lives on and he will forever be in our hearts. We will now do everything we can to continue his amazing work."

The teams of walkers have each have their own fundraising page. The overall event fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/roadsforrimmer.