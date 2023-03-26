Man shot in Liverpool 'refusing to co-operate' with police

A 20-year-old man is refusing to co-operate with Merseyside Police after being shot in the Norris Green area of Liverpool.

The victim self-presented at hospital in the early hours of Sunday 26 March, with a gunshot injury to his shoulder, which is not life threatening.

Police were initially called to Grenfell Road in Norris Greeen at about 8:30pm on Saturday 25 March following reports to the ambulance service that a man had been shot at an address there.

When police arrived at the address the man had already left in a taxi.

At 12.45am the injured male self-presented at hospital with a gunshot injury to his shoulder.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and house-to-house inquiries are underway. Officers will also be looking at CCTV from the area in a bid to identify the offender(s).

High visibility patrols have be stepped up in the area to reassure the local community.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton, said: "At this moment in time the victim is refusing to co-operate with us and I would urge him to change his mind.

"The offender, or offenders, involved in this incident had no regard for innocent members of the public in that area and they need to be taken off the streets and put before the courts.

"I would appeal to anyone in the community who has any information to come forward, together we can make a difference and make your streets safer. We will not stand by and let these abhorrent people cause fear and intimidation in our local communities.

"We are relentless in our pursuit of those involved in gun crime and will do anything in our power to remove these individuals from our streets and put them behind bars.

"Earlier this month we took seven guns off the streets of Merseyside and just last week Jan Luke Carmichael was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison for his part in a firearms and Class A and B drugs (cocaine, heroin, cannabis and ketamine) conspiracy. Carmichael had been trying to get his hands on a fully automatic assault rifle, but he is now behind bars and thankfully that firearm was never purchased or brought on to the streets of Merseyside.

"Also last week four people were sent to prison, following an investigation by our Firearms Investigation Team, after house was shot at in Wallasey in 2021.

"We are committed to tackling gun crime, but we can't do it on our own. We need people from the community who may have any information which could help us to contact us.

"Any information provided will be acted upon. Help us to put this person where he belongs - behind bars. If you have any information at all, which may help us piece together the evidence we require, please call."

Can you help?

Merseyside Police are asking anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, or any information about this incident to DM our social media desk on Twitter @Merseypolice, or Facebook 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' quoting reference number 1013 of 25 of March.

Alternatively call the independent CrimestoppersUK hotline anonymously on 0800 555 111.