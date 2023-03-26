Thousands of runners complete the 30th Liverpool half marathon

Liverpool's iconic half marathon has celebrated its 30th staging of the race on Sunday 26 March, with the biggest ever number of runners taking place.

A staggering 5,100 runners took on the city centre challenge, which started and finished at Pier Head Liverpool, winding its way through the city and onto Sefton Park, taking in the sights along the way.

A grandstand finish on the world-famous waterfront comes under the gaze of the city’s iconic Liver Birds.

The 13.1-mile BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon event also includes the 8th annual BTR Liverpool 10 Mile Road Race which also set off from the Pier Head.

Many local running clubs pulled on their club colours to take part, with the following groups bringing along the largest number of team runners on the day – Alive Fitness in Crosby, Dockside Runners, Liverpool Running Club, Kirkby Milers AC, Marsh Lane Harriers in Bootle, MerseyTri, Northwich Running Club in Cheshire, and Penny Lane Striders.

The race has always proved popular with overseas competitors, with an increase once again following relaxed travel post Covid.

This year international runners travelled from Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Isle Of Man, Italy, Jersey, Netherlands, Northern Ireland, Norway, Poland, Republic Of Ireland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States of America.

First staged in 1994, the half marathon is one of the longest established races in the region and is a highlight in the North West race calendar, as well as attracting participants from across the country.

In 2020, the race was rebranded to BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon to celebrate the city’s strong tourism offer.

Famous landmarks along the route include Liverpool Cathedral, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, Sefton Park, and Museum Of Liverpool.

As part of its commitment to community engagement, Fans Supporting Foodbanks have collected food donations at the event.

Race Director Alan Rothwell at Pier Head Credit: Erica Dillon

BTR Race Director Alan Rothwell explained: "I took part in the very first 1994 Liverpool International Half Marathon, as it was then known, and met organisers Bill Sergeant and Jim Ross. It was a chance meeting and they asked me to get involved.

"Fast forward to the present day, the race is owned, organised, and delivered by BTR Liverpool – which stands for Born To Run. Very appropriate.

"This is a momentous and inspiring year for BTR Liverpool and our runners – those new to our races and others who have been loyal over the years. We have milestone anniversaries for three events and they couldn’t be more different – half marathon, Santa fun run, and week-long endurance challenge. But they all have three things in common – they are inclusive, memorable, and full of camaraderie.

Fans supporting Foodbanks Credit: Erica Dillon BTR Liverpool

"This weekend’s race kick-starts a remarkable year for us. We look forward to welcoming more than 5,000 runners plus spectators and support from our incredible volunteer teams. This is a milestone event in a vibrant city full of landmarks, all set against the backdrop of a world-famous waterfront.

"Liverpool is iconic. It’s special."