Suspected illegal vapes worth £20,000 have been seized in Bolton in raids triggered by three "medical incidents" at a local high school.

The incidents are believed to be linked to the use of illegal vapes and those involved have now made full recoveries.

Bolton West’s Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Council’s Licensing and Trading Standards carried out a day of action and have seized 2800 suspected illegal vapes.

Sergeant Jodie Ireland, from the Bolton Neighbourhood Prevention Hub, said: "The details of these incidents came into us via the School Engagement Officer, who was able to take a small quantity of vapes found on the premises for testing at police headquarters.

"As well as liaising with Licensing and Trading Standards to plan days of action, we are working with specialist colleagues to develop an input which can be delivered to young people to raise their awareness of illegal vapes and the potential side effects of using them."

Bolton Commander Chief Superintendent Steph Parker said: "The incidents at the school are concerning but we are working hard with colleagues and partners, including school staff and the council, to try to ensure these incidents aren’t replicated in Bolton or elsewhere.

"Health colleagues have already issued a warning in relation to illegal vapes which may produce a highly toxic gas but our conjoined efforts to keep people safe don’t stop there and this day of action and these seizures are just one example of ongoing hard work."

Greater Manchester Police are advising anyone who has used a THC or cannabis oil vape, to monitor themselves for symptoms including a cough, shortness of breath or chest pain.

They say anyone with any concerns about their health should promptly seek medical attention using 111 Online or dialling 999 in an emergency.

