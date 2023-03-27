Bolton's Tobutt Sports celebrates its 100th anniversary
Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon
An iconic community sports store has celebrated 100 years of service - with one key skill to keep people coming back.
Tobutt Sports has been operating in Bolton since 1923, with four generations of the Tobutt family having worked there.
Behind a glass case detailing the history of the shop, there are wooden tennis rackets from the 1930s and football kits from the 1920s.
The current owner, Dougie Tobutt has worked in the store for 58 years, since he was 15-years-old.
Dougie said: "I myself wasn't here in 1923! My grandfather started it. He was a professional cricketer for Middlesex.
"They went through the Depression and Second World War.
"Good customer service keeps people coming back."
About 15 years ago, the shop put a pair of size 19 shoes up for sale for £1. The promotion was featured by Paul Crone on Granada Reports.
"They had to fit you, we had to find our Cinderella. A big guy came in, tried them on and they fit him - but went away without paying anything. I said - £1 please!"
Dougie's daughter now works in the shop, and his granddaughter started helping out at 10-years-old.
On Sunday 26 March they held an open day to officially celebrate the 100-year anniversary.
