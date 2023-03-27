Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon

An iconic community sports store has celebrated 100 years of service - with one key skill to keep people coming back.

Tobutt Sports has been operating in Bolton since 1923, with four generations of the Tobutt family having worked there.

Behind a glass case detailing the history of the shop, there are wooden tennis rackets from the 1930s and football kits from the 1920s.

Tobutt Sports has a display cabinet of the last 100 years of sport. Credit: ITV Granada

The current owner, Dougie Tobutt has worked in the store for 58 years, since he was 15-years-old.

Dougie said: "I myself wasn't here in 1923! My grandfather started it. He was a professional cricketer for Middlesex.

"They went through the Depression and Second World War.

"Good customer service keeps people coming back."

Paul Crone visited Tobutt Sports when they had a pair of size 19 trainers on sale for £1. Credit: ITV Granada

About 15 years ago, the shop put a pair of size 19 shoes up for sale for £1. The promotion was featured by Paul Crone on Granada Reports.

"They had to fit you, we had to find our Cinderella. A big guy came in, tried them on and they fit him - but went away without paying anything. I said - £1 please!"

Dougie's daughter now works in the shop, and his granddaughter started helping out at 10-years-old.

On Sunday 26 March they held an open day to officially celebrate the 100-year anniversary.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...