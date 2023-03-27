A dad accused of killing nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is trying to “pull the wool” over jurors’ eyes, prosecuting lawyers claim.

Thomas Cashman, 34, is accused of shooting the schoolgirl dead and injuring her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, after chasing convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee into their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.

In his closing speech, David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said it was a “case that shocked not simply a city not too far away from here but also a nation”.

He said: “The news at the time made front page headlines across the country and this is a case which will live with you forever.”

Thomas Cashman denies all charges against him. Credit: Elizabeth Cook / PA Images

He told the jury of 10 men and two women at Manchester Crown Court it was not a trial based on sympathy or emotion.

Asking the jury to consider the evidence he had put forward, Mr McLachlan said: “The man in the dock, Thomas Cashman, is not the unluckiest man in the world with all these circumstances conspiring against him. He is not the victim of a woman trying to stitch him up for murder.

“The man in the dock, we submit, is the gunman who shot Olivia and he is not prepared to own it.

“We say - but you will decide - that Thomas Cashman must think that you were all born yesterday.

“You know better than anyone when someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes; that’s what the prosecution say Thomas Cashman is trying to do.”

The trial is being held at Manchester Crown Court. Credit: PA Images

He claimed Cashman tried to make his case fit the prosecution evidence.

It is alleged that Cashman was “scoping” out Nee, the intended target of the shooting, earlier in the day and after the attack fled to the home of a woman he had a fling with, where she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

But the defendant claimed his activities were due to his work as a “high-level” cannabis dealer and the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is lying because she is a “woman scorned”.

Court sketch showing Thomas Cashman in court Credit: Elizabeth Cook / PA Images

Mr McLachlan described Cashman’s evidence as a “dummy’s guide to drug dealing in Dovecot”.

Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, Liverpool, denies murdering Olivia. He also denies the attempted murder of Mr Nee, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.