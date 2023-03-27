A man and a woman have denied the murder of an electrician who was gunned down and subjected to an acid attack.

Liam Smith, 38, was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, in the early evening of 24 November 2022.

On Monday, Michael Hillier, 39, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, and Rachel Fulstow, 37, of Andrew Drive, York, pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Both appeared at Manchester Crown Court via prison video link as a trial date of 10 July was set.

Fulstow is expected to enter a plea to an additional charge of perverting the course of justice when she appears for a further case management hearing for the pair on 15 May.

Paying tribute to Liam after his death, his family said: "Liam was kind hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

"He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.

"He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him."