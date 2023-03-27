Two men have suffered serious injuries after a double stabbing at a petrol station.

The pair are thought to have been the victims of street robbery involving motorbikes which happened on Cromwell Road, near the Texaco service station in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it was called to an altercation at around 7pm on Sunday 26 March where it found to men with injuries "consistent with knife wounds".

Their injuries are not life threatening, the force says, and no one has been arrested so far.

Following the incident GMP stepped up stop and search powers under Section 60 giving officers extra powers in the area.

Inspector Stephen Corless, of GMP's Salford District, said: “We have authorised stop-and-search powers in the area in response to the incident this evening.

"This type of incident will not be tolerated and GMP will take robust action to ensure that our communities feel safe and that offenders are brought to justice.

"While an investigation continues at pace to understand the circumstances behind this incident, we are determined to do whatever is in our power to prevent any further incidents like this taking place in Salford.

"That is why heightened stop-and-search powers have been introduced in the Broughton area of Salford to allow officers to prevent anyone found carrying weapons to be free to walk our streets.

"I would urge members of the public who saw anything suspicious or witnessed the incident to come forward and report information to us immediately."

It is the third time in a month police have used Section 60 powers in Salford, the first after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Basten Drive on 4 March, and the second after a teenage boy and girl were both stabbed on Whittle Street in Worsley on 10 March.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 5187, quoting log number 2545 of March 26, 2023, or report it online on LiveChat.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.