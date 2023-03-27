Play Brightcove video

Well known for making hit tracks in the music charts, Pete Waterman's other passion is making tracks of the model railway variety.

The music producer and songwriter who worked with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Sonia and Rick Astley, as well as being a judge on Pop Idol is featuring in a brand new show about his favourite pastime.

Speaking to Caroline Whitmore he said "I still see them all. They are almost like my kids. We quite regularly get together. Interestingly, we rarely talk about the old songs.

Waterman features in the finale of a series about model trains, planes and automobiles

"Sadly many of the clubs particularly in the North West have gone. Everywhere had a club. Now there is nothing. I don't play music. I hate music now."

In a TV series, the music producer creates his most ambitious layout to date - recreating the section of West Coast Mainline where he spent his Saturdays as a child.

Britain’s best loved model making company, Hornby, opens its doors once again to reveal how they shrink mighty trains, planes and automobiles to create a new generation of miniature masterpieces.

Hormby - A Model World is on UKTV

He said "If you go back ten or fifteen years ago you would have never seen anything about trains. You can now see our obsession.

"A journalist once asked me if I had an obsession. My reply was for a man that has spent nearly £2 million on steam engines I think that is a silly bloody question."

Waterman talks about is preparations for Making Tracks 3. Following the success of the 2021 and 2022 Making Tracks installation, 2023 will see an altogether more complex layout steaming into Chester Cathedral this Summer.

He said "we go to Chester Cathedral every summer to open for the kids. We are there from the 24th July to 3rd September. The kids run it. We give them tablets and they completely run the whole lot. They have got the biggest train set they will ever play with in their lives and they can play it to their hearts content."

Making Tracks at Chester Cathedral

This year’s layout is a 154-foot long and will include interactive elements for both children and adults with a few hidden surprises.